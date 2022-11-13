Punjab, Delhi chose a new-engine instead of double-engine govt: Mann

Taking a swipe at the Gujarat BJP, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Sunday there is no double-engine but a new-engine government in Punjab and Delhi.

“Winds of change are blowing in Gujarat. Everyone wants to uproot the 27-year-old grind…that of corruption, inflation and paper leaks. I have come here to tell you that Punjab and Delhi had already taken their decisions,” Mann said while campaigning for Valji Makwana in Kodinar, a scheduled caste reserved constituency. Congress’s Mohanlal Vala is the sitting MLA in Kodinar.

Mann also said he had not come to make any false promises. “I have not come here to put Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s accounts. I am here to tell you the truth and they will happen…What does the youth of Gujarat want? Employment,” he said at another campaign rally in Amreli’s Rajula, a Congress bastion. AAP has fielded Bharat Baldaniya against sitting Congress MLA Amrish Der in Rajula.

On the second day of his stay in Saurashtra, Mann held roadshows in Una of Gir Somnath district, apart from Rajula and Kodinar, where he reiterated some of AAP’s promises on schools, free medical treatment, re-implementation of old pension schemes, corruption and tax.

Una is also currently held by Congress’s Punja Vansh against whom AAP has fielded Sejal Khunt.

At the roadshows, Mann also emphasised the party’s policy of giving tickets to the common man, including those from non-political backgrounds, unlike other parties. “A 30-year-old boy who used to work in a mobile shop defeated (former Punjab CM) Charanjit Singh Channi,” said Mann, in reference to AAP’s Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke.

The Punjab CM is on a four-day visit to Saurashtra until November 15.