Public sector bank footprints shrink as pvt ones expand, says SLBC report

As bank unions across the country went on strike on Monday calling for a Bharat Bandh protesting the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021 and Centre’s move to privatise public sector banks, the latest report of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) shows that the number of public sector and rural bank branches has been constantly declining compared to the private sector.

According to the report, public sector banks and Regional Rural banks (RRBs) have closed down at least 88 branches during the last calendar year. In stark contrast to the footprint reduction of public sector banks, the SLBC report further shows that private sector and small finance banks have added 130 new branches during the same period.

At the end of December 2021, there were 9,838 bank branches in Gujarat, which is a marginal decline decline from 9,964 branches in December 2020. However, the variations are more stark in the details of branch expansions provided in the SLBC report. While public sector banks and State Bank Group closed 78 branches, RRBs closed 10 more branches in one year till December 2021. During the same period, private sector banks added 99 branches, while small finance banks added 31 branches in the state.

Since December 2019, both nationalised and rural banks have shut more than 9.5 per cent of their branches, while the number of branches of small finance banks and private sector banks have grown in Gujarat by 36 perc ent and 11 per cent, respectively.

The closure of bank branches in Gujarat could have been much higher if the 168 bank branches reported closed among the cooperative banks in Gujarat (SEE TABLE 1) were taken into account.

When asked about the reduction in bank branches among co-operative banks in Gujarat, MM Bansal, convener of SLBC Gujarat told The Indian Express, “Kheti Bank (a co-operative bank) does not have core banking solutions and so 170 of their branches have not been reported.”

Though he did not offer any reason for the public sector banks closing down in Gujarat, Bansal said, the SLBC rolled out new data system for reporting quarterly SLBC data from September 2021 quarter.

This new system extracts data directly from the core banking system of banks by minimising manual intervention and also provides granular data and therefore banks without core banking facilities will not figure in the SLBC report.

In Gujarat, the business of nationalised and co-operative banks have continued to trail the private sector. At end of December 2021, the deposits in nationalised banks grew year-on-year between 6.7 and nine per cent, while deposits in co-operative banks and RRBs grew by 8-11 per cent.

In comparison, private sector banks clocked a 16.7 per cent growth in deposits, while small finance banks clocked a 41 per cent growth in the past one year.

Credit growth in outstanding advances of nationalised banks was just betwen 1.31 per cent and 3.44 per cent, while that of cooperative banks was 2.32 per cent. In comparison, the credit growth in private banks was 17.26 per cent, while that of small finance banks was 11.36 per cent.

ATMs decline

Though the number of ATMs increased in Gujarat, 136 ATMs operating in rural areas closed down during the past one year. At present, 1,660 ATMs operate in rural Gujarat, which is less than 14 per cent of the 11,983 ATMs in the state.

While ATMs in rural Gujarat reduced, 156 new ATMs got added in semi urban areas and an additional 475 ATMs got added in urban areas of the state during the last one year (SEE TABLE 2).

On Monday, members of MahaGujarat Bank Employees’ Association (MGBEA) joined the two-day All India National General Strike and took out a rally in Ahmedabad city. The employees were demanding strengthening of public sector banks, stoppage in privatisation of banks, stop haircuts and begin recovery of bad loans, among other issues.