Public prosecutor has a key role to up conviction rates, says Law Minister

Sunday, June 12, 2022
By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 13, 2022 4:50:17 am
Rajendra Trivedi. (File)

A public prosecutor has a key role to play to increase the conviction rates, especially in the criminal cases at lower courts, said state Law Minister Rajendra Trivedi Sunday.

“As a public prosecutor, your duty is to uphold the court as supreme and push for a fair trial. The focus of the prosecutor should be on detecting and improvising the lapses at the initial stage rather than just defending one party,” said the minister at a conference on ‘Conviction Rate: Role of Public Prosecutor’, organised by the Directorate of Prosecution at the Gujarat National Law University.

Trivedi also emphasised the need for public prosecutors to improve their “observation skills” and how it was extremely crucial for them to employ the skills both at the initial stage and during the prosecution. The minister added that with the help of the Directorate of Prosecution the intent is to strengthen the role of police, prosecution and the courts in criminal procedures.

Jagroop Singh Rajput, Director of Prosecution, said Directorate of Prosecution in state has been a crucial step in not only providing guidelines to the public prosecutors but also has ensured increasing conviction rate . According to Rajput, focus of DoP is to improve conviction rates and prosecution in various atrocities acts that deal with marginalised communities like Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, the tribal populations in the forests, and children.

