Public exposition from Feb 4-10: Buddha relics begin journey from Vadodara to Colombo, CM Patel flags off procession

CHIEF MINISTER Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday flagged off a procession to send across the holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha from the Department of Archaeology and Ancient History of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara, to Colombo, Sri Lanka, for a public exposition to be held from February 4 to February 10.

Patel arrived at the Department of Archaeology and Ancient Studies on Tuesday afternoon and offered floral tributes to the relics amid sacred chants by Buddhist monks. Patel, along with the MSU office-bearers brought out the sacred relics from the museum in presence of Buddhist monks of Mahabodhi Society – Sri Ananda, Shri Vichiyata, Shri Ugsen and Shri Panatika.