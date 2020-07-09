PSI who ‘took bribe from rape accused’ moves Gujarat HC for bail

PSI Shweta Jadeja PSI Shweta Jadeja

Police sub-inspector (PSI) with Ahmedabad Police, Shweta Jadeja (26), who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a rape accused, in exchange of not applying a stringent act against the latter, has now moved the Gujarat High Court (HC), seeking regular bail.

Jadeja has claimed innocence and sought bail on the ground that the investigation is almost over and that her presence is not required for investigation purposes. Thus, there is no question of tampering with the evidence at this stage or during the trial, she has submitted.

Jadeja was arrested on July 2 and was sent to police remand for three days on July 4. Further remand was sought, which was subsequently rejected.

Jadeja had allegedly received Rs 20 lakh in cash, via a finance office in Ahmedabad, from the rape accused and was charged for “public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act,” under sections seven and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused was the investigating officer of a rape case against Kenal Shah, managing director of GSP Crop Science Private Limited, a crop solution based company in Ahmedabad.

