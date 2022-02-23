PSI suspended for allowing cops to travel in private car

A WEEK after four police constables of the Bharatnagar police station in Bhavnagar city were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan while they were on their way back after detaining a suspect in a theft case, MS Yadav, the police sub-inspector who was the Bharatnagar police station incharge, was suspended from service on Tuesday for alleged dereliction of duty by allowing the four constables to travel in a private car.

Ashok Kumar Yadav, the inspector general of police (IGP) of Bhavnagar range said the PSI not only violated official orders but also didn’t exercise his wisdom while sending the four constables for nabbing a theft suspect.

“We had permitted them to travel by train. But instead of adopting the official procedure, the PSI allowed the constables to go to Delhi driving a car belonging to a private person. Had he followed the official instructions, the unfortunate incident could have been prevented,” IGP Yadav told The Indian Express.

The suspension of the PSI comes a week after head constable Mansukh Baldhiya (35) and constables Bhikubhai Bukera (48), Shaktisinh Gohil (28) and Irfan Aagvan (40), were killed in a road accident in Bhabroo near Jaipur in Rajasthan on February 15.

The four constables had left Bhavanagar city on February 8 and were on their way back from Delhi after detaining one Faeem Sheikh when they met with the accident.

PSI Yadav could not be reached for his comment.