PSI recruitment: Will have to scrap exam if directed to issue fresh merit list: Gujarat govt to High Court

The state govenment on Friday told the Gujarat High Court that it will have no option “but to scrap” the class-3 police sub-inspector examinations altogether if the court directs for any change in the methodology of the recruitment process. The governement’s reply came in a submission before the high court which is hearing a in a bunch of petitions challenging the methodology of the recruitment process to the post.

The petitions have challenged the inclusion of reserved category candidates in the list of open category candidates in the preliminary merit list for the purpose of appearing in the main examination for the post of police sub-inspector class-3.

The petitioners have sought that the same be declared unlawful and that the court direct the Police Sub Inspector Recruitment Board (PSIRB) to issue a fresh merit list of candidates for appearing in the main examination pursuant to the preliminary examination by calling upon three times the candidates of each category — reserved category, and general category — to the number of vacancies notified for each of the categories without including candidates of the reserved category in open category.

A total of 1382 posts are to be filled up.

Nine petitions have been filed by nearly 880 candidates. The petitioners are candidates belonging to the general category as well as the reserved categories (SEBC/SC/ST) who are undergoing recruitment process for the Police Sub-Inspector, Class-3. The exam is conducted in three stages — a physical test followed by preliminary examination, and then the main examination.

The physical test was conducted in December 2021 and nearly 2.5 lakh candidates qualified to appear for the preliminary exam conducted by the board on March 6, 2022. The results of this stage of the exam were declared on April 27, 2022, which listed the candidates who qualified for the mains stage.

As interim relief, the petitioners have sought that pending disposal and final order in the petitions, the petitioners be allowed to appear in the main examination, scheduled to be held on June 12. The court has now kept the matters for further hearing on June 6.