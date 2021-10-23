PSI, LRD entrance Candidates who cleared physical test can appear for written exam: Gujarat Govt

The Gujarat government on Friday announced that all aspirants of police sub-inspector (PSI) and Lok Rashak Dal (LRD) entrance exams, who have clear-ed physical test, will be eligible to appear for written examination.

The state government this year introduced a criteria under which only 15 % “meritorious” aspirants among those who clear the physical test or all candidates who pass the physical test (whichever is less) would be eligible for written examination of the PSI ranks entrance.

A statement from the office of Harsh Sanghavi, minister of state (MoS) for Home, said, “After the state government notification… many aspirants approached the government… To ensure that maximum number of aspirants appear for the PSI and LRD entrances, the state government has taken corrective measures in which all candidates who pass the physical test will be eligible for written (sic).”