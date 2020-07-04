PSI held for ‘accepting bribe of Rs 20 lakh from rape accused’

“The accused officer was presented before the magistrate on Saturday and has been sent to three-day police remand,” said a senior police official. (Representational) “The accused officer was presented before the magistrate on Saturday and has been sent to three-day police remand,” said a senior police official. (Representational)

A woman police sub-inspector (PSI) with Ahmedabad Police has been arrested and sent to three-day police remand on Saturday. She allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a city-based businessman, who is an accused in two rape cases, in exchange for not applying stringent sections against him.

According to police officials, Shweta Jadeja, PSI and incharge of Women Police Station (West), was arrested by a team of Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) officials in Ahmedabad on Friday under the Prevention of Corruption Act. This was following the complainant, the rape accused, having approached the Crime Branch. He stated that he was allegedly being threatened by Jadeja for a bribe of Rs 35 lakh, out of which he had allegedly already paid Rs 20 lakh.

The accused businessman, who is facing two rape cases against him, had allegedly paid Rs 20 lakh to Jadeja in cash and cheque in the past for her to not arrest him under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act in the two rape cases. Under the PASA Act, the accused is arrested and sent to a jail, away from his or her native district. The complainant, however, alleged that after he paid the initial amount of Rs 20 lakh, he was being further threatened by the woman officer to pay Rs 15 lakh more.

According to police, Jadeja, a police officer of 2016-’17 batch, was made the investigating officer of two rape cases against the businessman in January, whereas the alleged rape cases pertain to 2019.

“The accused officer was presented before the magistrate on Saturday and has been sent to three-day police remand,” said a senior police official.

