PSI exam: Police extra vigilant to avoid leaks, says recruitment board chairman

A day ahead of the preliminary written test for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Grade 3 recruitment exam in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the Gujarat Director General of Police (Training) and PSI Recruitment Board chairman Vikas Sahay said on Saturday that the police have been vigilant this year to avoid any leaks.

In a press conference held in Gandhinagar on Saturday, Sahay said all strongrooms in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar containing question papers for PSI test are being heavily guarded.

“I have the keys of all the strongrooms and they have been sealed as of now. The strongrooms are under constant supervision and guarded.The recruitment board will ensure that the tests are conducted in the most transparent manner,” said Sahay.

A total of 4.5 lakh aspirants had applied for the PSI recruitment in which 2.5 lakh gave physical tests in November and December last year. Out of the 2.5 lakh aspirants, 96,231 received call letters for the written test and as per Gujarat Police, till Friday, a total of 92,541. The exam will be held from 9 am to 11 am on Sunday.

“All centres will be monitored by CCTV cameras. A total of 78 routes have been selected for transportation of question papers from strong rooms to the exam centres on early Sunday morning. Every vehicle carrying the question paper is GPS and wireless enabled and a separate control room has been set up to connect with all the vehicles,” said Sahay.

“Handing over question paper sets to the exam centre operators will be videographed. For the first time in PSI recruitment, jammers will be deployed at each of the 312 centres to ensure that cell phone and internet use is banned for the examination period,” added Sahay.

Sahay added that the Gujarat Police will be vigilant at the centres on Sunday, in the wake of recent question paper leak incidents in government recruitment drives.

“In the past few years, irregularities have occured in few recruitment processes in Gujarat. Taking it into consideration, the Gujarat Police DGP had informed all senior police officials a week ago to keep a watch on those who have been under suspicion of leaking question papers in the past. Police in Palanpur booked four persons, who had approached a person stating that they can get him a PSI job in exchange of money,” said Sahay.