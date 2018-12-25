Pseudo-secularists insulting Sanskrit, country’s heritage: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said that ‘pseudo secularists’ were ‘insulting’ Sanskrit language and the country’s heritage.

He was addressing the inaugural event of the second two-day triennial state-wide ‘Sanskrit Adhiveshan’, which is organised by Samskrita Bharati, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The event is being organised at the State Model Ayurved College, Kolavada near Gandhinagar.

“Sanskrit is seen as India’s brand in countries like France and England. Meanwhile, here in India, if anyone is studying Sanskrit, people think they are backward. I would say that pseudo-secularists people are insulting India’s foundation and heritage with such ideas. They are drawing a different picture of our heritage and trying to disintegrate it,” Rupani said.

He said that even though infrastructures like Somnath Sanskrit University in Veraval were set up by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, which commenced its first academic session in 2006-07, there are still many questions and concerns regarding the promotion of the language.

“Accepting the challenge of developing a holistic infrastructure and facilities for promotion of the language in today’s time is necessary. For this, the Samskrita Bharati members have to work hard. Sections of the society like teachers and students have to be roped in and facilities like competitions, seminars, books and literature are to be encouraged so that people understand Sanskrit easily,” Rupani said.

Rupani also assured the gathering that the state government will work towards setting up a Sanskrit Board, which has been a long-standing demand of Samskrita Bharati.

“The state government will move in the direction of forming a Sanskrit Board for preserving and promoting the language. The state government in consultation with experts and members of Samskrita Bharati will make appropriate arrangements,” he said.