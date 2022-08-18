scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Providing social security to people is not handing out free ‘revadis’: Gehlot

In an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Paldi of Ahmedabad, Gehlot launched the initiative under which the party intends to hold meetings with voters across the state before finalising their election manifesto for Gujarat assembly polls.

Rajasthan, Rajasthan news, Ashok Gehlot, revadis, Congress, Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who has been appointed senior observer for Congress in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, on Thursday claimed that providing social security to people is not equal to handing out free “revadis”, while he released “Bolo Sarkar” manifesto initiative of the party in Ahmedabad.

In an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Paldi of Ahmedabad, Gehlot launched the initiative under which the party intends to hold meetings with voters across the state before finalising their election manifesto for Gujarat assembly polls.

“Back in 1998, when I was elected as Rajasthan Chief Minister for the first time, we used to say, ‘see how much Gujarat has progressed’. If someone travelled from Gujarat to Rajasthan back then, they used to sleep during their journey till the Gujarat borders, and as soon as the Rajasthan border began, they would be wide awake. Today, the situation has reversed as travellers are cautious on their way to Gujarat cities,” said Gehlot.

Pointing out that Rajasthan now has IITs and AIIMS, Gehlot added, “We have introduced Chiranjeevi Yojana and are also bringing ‘right to health’ bill. This is social security, this is not revadi, which the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) keeps talking about. Every person needs social security like  in foreign countries. We have reached the 21st century. We have kept OPDs, IPDs free in hospitals, given Rs 10 lakh health insurance to all irrespective of their stature.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Gehlot was the general secretary in charge of Gujarat for Congress during the 2017 assembly polls when the party performed the best since 1995 by winning 77 seats.

Raghu Sharma, AICC in charge of Gujarat, said, “As per the wishes of Rahulji and Soniaji, we have decided to release our party’s manifesto in Gujarat after interacting with people to understand their expectations from the Congress. In the next two months, our party workers will hold 1,500-2,000 meetings in villages of Gujarat where they will collect suggestions from people… The suggestions will then be reviewed by the high command to include them in the manifesto. The responsibility of preparing the manifesto has been given to senior leader Deepak Babariya.”

Recollecting the campaigning during the 2017 elections, Gehlot said, “We were certain that we would form government in Gujarat but unfortunately, it did not  happen… you know how Modiji is, he presents himself as an ace actor… In 2017, the statement given by Mani Shankar Aiyyar was presented out of context and Modiji started saying that he was being referred as ‘neech’.”

Advertisement

Claiming that Modi landed a seaplane in Ahmedabad, flouting the Election Commission (EC) guidelines of EC, Gehlot said, “We had come up with a slogan ‘vikas pagal ho gaya hai or vikas gando thayo chhe’ (development has gone awry). Replying as an actor, Modiji started calling himself vikas. Then we decided to drop that slogan as we did not intend to mock the prime minister of India… I told this in front of Rahul Gandhi that it is not our sanskar to badmouth PM’s post.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Attacking the ruling BJP government in Gujarat over their alleged mismanagement during the Covid pandemic, Gehlot added, “It was very painful to see the condition of Gujarat during the pandemic. Despite being in power for 27 years, the government did not do anything to save the lives of the people. The entire cabinet, including the CM, was changed. Medicines and Covid vaccines were hoarded at BJP offices… in Rajasthan, I attended over 500 video-conferences with state health minister Raghu Sharma… We ensured medicines and hospital beds for the patients in time. Our work was praised by the PM himself.”

Advertisement

Attacking the central government for the alleged misuse of central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate for political bullying, the Rajasthan CM said, “Today ED has become synonymous with terror. These people can arrest anyone, and attach anyone’s property without any evidence to threaten them. When police lodge a case and arrests someone, the accused has a right to received a copy of the FIR. Such a provision doesn’t exist in ED cases…”

More from Ahmedabad

“They toppled the elected governments in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka and tried to do the same in Rajasthan. Today, someone else would have been sitting in my position had their plans succeeded,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 11:12:12 pm
Next Story

Karnataka universities warned of action over online admission management system

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'frustrated actor', says he should 'focus on his acting' before 'threatening' audience

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement