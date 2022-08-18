Providing social security to people is not handing out free ‘revadis’: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who has been appointed senior observer for Congress in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, on Thursday claimed that providing social security to people is not equal to handing out free “revadis”, while he released “Bolo Sarkar” manifesto initiative of the party in Ahmedabad.

In an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Paldi of Ahmedabad, Gehlot launched the initiative under which the party intends to hold meetings with voters across the state before finalising their election manifesto for Gujarat assembly polls.

“Back in 1998, when I was elected as Rajasthan Chief Minister for the first time, we used to say, ‘see how much Gujarat has progressed’. If someone travelled from Gujarat to Rajasthan back then, they used to sleep during their journey till the Gujarat borders, and as soon as the Rajasthan border began, they would be wide awake. Today, the situation has reversed as travellers are cautious on their way to Gujarat cities,” said Gehlot.

Pointing out that Rajasthan now has IITs and AIIMS, Gehlot added, “We have introduced Chiranjeevi Yojana and are also bringing ‘right to health’ bill. This is social security, this is not revadi, which the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) keeps talking about. Every person needs social security like in foreign countries. We have reached the 21st century. We have kept OPDs, IPDs free in hospitals, given Rs 10 lakh health insurance to all irrespective of their stature.”

Gehlot was the general secretary in charge of Gujarat for Congress during the 2017 assembly polls when the party performed the best since 1995 by winning 77 seats.

Raghu Sharma, AICC in charge of Gujarat, said, “As per the wishes of Rahulji and Soniaji, we have decided to release our party’s manifesto in Gujarat after interacting with people to understand their expectations from the Congress. In the next two months, our party workers will hold 1,500-2,000 meetings in villages of Gujarat where they will collect suggestions from people… The suggestions will then be reviewed by the high command to include them in the manifesto. The responsibility of preparing the manifesto has been given to senior leader Deepak Babariya.”

Recollecting the campaigning during the 2017 elections, Gehlot said, “We were certain that we would form government in Gujarat but unfortunately, it did not happen… you know how Modiji is, he presents himself as an ace actor… In 2017, the statement given by Mani Shankar Aiyyar was presented out of context and Modiji started saying that he was being referred as ‘neech’.”

Claiming that Modi landed a seaplane in Ahmedabad, flouting the Election Commission (EC) guidelines of EC, Gehlot said, “We had come up with a slogan ‘vikas pagal ho gaya hai or vikas gando thayo chhe’ (development has gone awry). Replying as an actor, Modiji started calling himself vikas. Then we decided to drop that slogan as we did not intend to mock the prime minister of India… I told this in front of Rahul Gandhi that it is not our sanskar to badmouth PM’s post.”

Attacking the ruling BJP government in Gujarat over their alleged mismanagement during the Covid pandemic, Gehlot added, “It was very painful to see the condition of Gujarat during the pandemic. Despite being in power for 27 years, the government did not do anything to save the lives of the people. The entire cabinet, including the CM, was changed. Medicines and Covid vaccines were hoarded at BJP offices… in Rajasthan, I attended over 500 video-conferences with state health minister Raghu Sharma… We ensured medicines and hospital beds for the patients in time. Our work was praised by the PM himself.”

Attacking the central government for the alleged misuse of central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate for political bullying, the Rajasthan CM said, “Today ED has become synonymous with terror. These people can arrest anyone, and attach anyone’s property without any evidence to threaten them. When police lodge a case and arrests someone, the accused has a right to received a copy of the FIR. Such a provision doesn’t exist in ED cases…”

“They toppled the elected governments in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka and tried to do the same in Rajasthan. Today, someone else would have been sitting in my position had their plans succeeded,” he added.