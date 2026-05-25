Provide free parking facilities, get property tax relief: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s offer to commercial units

IN A move aimed at easing the increasing traffic load and chaos on the city’s roads, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday announced exemption in property tax equal to the area made available for parking to all commercial units that make their parking spaces available to citizens for free use.

To reduce the pressure of increasing unauthorised parking on roads and decongest city roads, the AMC has firmed up ‘Comprehensive Policy 2026’. The policy will transform traffic, parking, encroachment, road safety and cattle management across the city and seeks cooperation of business units for effective solution to the city’s traffic problem, said a statement.

“The benefit of this scheme will be available to shopping malls, theatres, mini-plexes, multiplexes, hotels, party plots, community halls, exercise centers or gymnasiums, hospitals, social institutions, educational institutions as well as all units other than residential units located on National Highways, Ring Roads and State Highways,” the AMC said. It added that if private parking facilities are available to citizens, parking of vehicles on roads would reduce.

To avail of this tax exemption, commercial units will have to ensure that no charges are levied for use of their parking facilities. In addition, the necessary details will have to be filled in the ‘Parking Availability and Sharing Consent Form’ available on the official website of AMC and consent sought to make the parking space available to the citizens.

As per the AMC formula for tax exemption, the total area of the available parking space will have to be shown in the form as per ECS (Equivalent Car Space), in which 1 ECS = 2.5*5.5 = 13.75 square metres is to be considered.

A person responsible for monitoring the parking arrangement will have to be appointed, who will be required to log the parked vehicles in the official ‘AmadaPark Application’ of AMC for motorists to get real-time information about parking availability. Along with this, directional signage and parking bays will also have to be put up compulsorily.

“If any commercial unit charges a fee for parking, or does not agree to make the parking space available to the citizens or do not use the AmadaPark Application, then such units will not get the benefit of property tax exemption,” AMC authorities clarified.

Story continues below this ad

In addition, commercial units which do not wish to avail of the tax exemption will have to mandatorily apply for property tax assessment at the prescribed rate on the area of parking space in their premises through the Self-Assessment Module on the official website of AMC within 60 days.