Proud to be Indian because of PM… follow Gujarat Model: V-P Jagdeep Dhankar

People feel proud to be Indian because of “our visionary Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)”, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar said Friday, as he hailed the schemes launched by the PM and urged people follow the “Gujarat model”. Dhankar also termed Droupadi Murmu becoming the President as “paying tribute to founding fathers of the Constitution” and “tribute to social justice”.

Addressing an event at the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar, the Vice-President said, “I do not hesitate in saying that follow the Gujarat model. For me this is non-partisan but objective assessment.”

“Sons of Gujarat have guided this country before the independence, immediately after independence and they are steering this country most ably and successfully in most difficult times, helping India attain highest heights,” he added.

Appealing to the youth to not remain in silent mode, he said, “Speak out your mind because world knows that the rise of India is unstoppable and Gujarat in particular is a land of opportunities. Gujarat is the favourite destination of investment.”

Terming Droupadi Murmu becoming the President as “paying tributes to founding fathers of the Constitution” and “tribute to social justice”, Dhankar stated, “I shall never forget one date in our history… July 25 2022. A tribal woman Droupadi Murmuji took oath as president of the largest democracy…”

Praising Modi for the decision, the Vice-President added, “I salute the vision of the Prime Minister that he respected the sentiments of tribals… We never dreamt that this great day will come. July 25 will go down in the history of this country as the greatest tribute to social justice…”

Calling Modi a “genius” that is a “gift of destiny to Bharat at a very critical juncture”, Dhankar said, “You step out of the country and you feel the difference… I will take u back 33 years when I was an MP. We had 50 gas connections in our hand… that was the power. This son of Gujarat as Prime Minister of this country could think out of the box and gave 200 million households free gas connections and gas is available to everyone who is in need of it.”

Hailing the National Education Policy (NEP), he said, “Investment in education improves the present and future. Education alone makes a difference.”

Quoting former American President George Washington, he added, “Education is the key that unlocks the golden door to freedom. Our PM has abolished the door, it is free for all.”

Speaking at the event, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat said that as a result of the visionary planning of Modi, Gujarat has set new standards in all fields.

“India is exporting the products of army equipment, which we had to import… that is the best example of self-reliant India. India has also started the high-speed Vande Bharat train and the bullet train is in progress,” Devvrat said.

The Vice-President, accompanied by his wife, also visited the Statue of Unity, while comparing it with the Statue of Liberty that he visited 34 years ago.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel added that the Prime Minister has given advanced facilities, technology and infrastructure to the youth of Gujarat that are two steps ahead of the times. As a result of the visionary planning of the PM, Gujarat is the leading state in innovation and start-ups, he said.

The Vice-President also digitally laid the foundation of various projects at the Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management (IITRAM) Ahmedabad and Center of Excellence in Drone Technology.