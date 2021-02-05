Protocol breach by 2 hospitals: ‘vaccine given to friends, kin’

According to AMC, from Thursday, they have stopped vaccination sites at private hospitals from adding any beneficiary on the spot. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday sought an explanation from two hospitals, Sannidhya Multispecialty Hospital and Gujarat Cancer Society (GCS) Hospital, for allegedly violating Covid-19 vaccination protocol by giving the shot to friends and relatives, who are not among the beneficiaries.

The two hospitals were given two days’ time to explain the breach in protocol since at present only healthcare and frontline workers are permitted to receive the vaccine shot. An official statement from AMC said that if the hospitals do not explain themselves on why people who are not healthcare or frontline workers were administered the vaccine, “appropriate proceedings under the Epidemic Diseases Act will be initiated.”

An AMC health official said, “In the case of Sannidhya Hospital, there were photos on Facebook by one of the out-of-turn beneficiaries and we realised they were not healthcare workers. They pulled down the photos but we found out upon inquiry that a certain gynaecologist had called up several people including friends and health insurance agents days ago to take the vaccine . We have identified at least 10 such vaccine takers . In GCS Hospital, relatives of several directors were given the vaccine out-of-turn. There too at least 10 such people have been identified,” the official added.

