Protests over hathras case in Gujarat: ‘non-political’ rally backed by Congress to be held today

Seeking justice for the Hathras victim who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four upper caste men, and in protest of the allegedly deteriorating situation of law and order with regard to the security of women in Gujarat and the entire country, various voluntary organizations have organized a Pratikar Yatra (resistance rally) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The rally has been backed by the Opposition Congress, with all its senior leaders – including Gujarat chief Amit Chavda and working state president Hardik Patel – set to join the same.

Chavda, in a video message, appealed people to participate in the march scheduled from Kochrab Ashram to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. In his message, Chavda asked people to join the non-political protest march to ensure the safety of women in the country and the state. He cited the Hathras gang rape case and at least three cases of rape reported from Gujarat in the last few days.

Working president of Gujarat Congress, Hardik Patel, said that the march is completely non-political and organized by various voluntary organizations.

Independent MLA from Vadgam constituency Jignesh Mevani has also voiced his active support for the rally. Going live on social media, on Tuesday night, Mevani spoke on ‘insensitive’ approach of the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government towards the victim family of Hathras and appealed people from all caste and religion to participate in the Ahmedabad rally from Kochrab Ashram to Sabarmati Ashram Wednesday.

31 detained in Ahmedabad for protesting

Ahmedabad: Police detained 31 persons on Tuesday after they held a protest in Ahmedabad over the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. According R G Desai, Police Inspector and incharge officer of Kalupur police station, as many as 31 persons were detained on Tuesday after they held a sit-in protest near the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Sarangpur area of Ahmedabad.

“The persons protesting identified themselves as social volunteers protesting over the Hathras case. However, no police permission was given to them for the protest. We detained 31 protesters and brought them to police station and after a while, they were released. No FIR has been filed,” said Desai.

Meanwhile, Kalpesh Makwana, general secretary of Ahmedabad Municipal Servants’ Association, said that nearly 20,000 safai kamdars were on a strike protesting against the Hathras incident and atrocities and discrimination faced by Dalits across the country. ” ENS

