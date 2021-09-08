Protests in all Gujarat districts: Farmers’ wing of RSS seeks re-survey for drought

Hundreds of workers of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), farmers’ wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will hold protests in each district of Gujarat on Wednesday to demand re-survey for drought and declaration of scarcity, apart from resolution to other local issues. The protests are being held as part of the BKS’s nationwide campaign for “profitable guaranteed prices for farmers”.

According to BKS Gujarat, along with the common nationwide campaign for profitable prices, they will also attempt to attract the attention of state government towards the plight of farmers in Gujarat pertaining to issues such as inadequate rainfall, crop insurance, land re-survey and Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana.

Under the banner of demanding “introduction of legal provision for profitable pricing as per cost basis”, hundreds of workers of BKS will hold programs in all 33 districts of Gujarat and submit applications to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani through the district collector.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Babubhai Patel, general secretary, BKS Gujarat said, “On Wednesday, our workers will hold programs in support of our nationwide demand of profitable pricing of yield for farmers. We will be giving a common application meant for the Prime Minister in each district. Additionally, we will also send one application letter from each of the 33 districts of Gujarat for the chief minister highlighting the plight of the farmers with respect to the problems faced in each individual district. Strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.”

“The common issues that the farmers in Gujarat are facing is inadequate rainfall, this year there was a reduction of least 40-50% rainfall in many districts due to which dams and ponds are lying vacant. Lack of irrigation facilities in remote districts of Gujarat is another issue faced by our farmers and we demand that the state government introduce new schemes to ensure that these vulnerable regions are helped. There is also an issue of rising price of cattle fodder for our farmers. We would also like to highlight the Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana wherein farmers have been promised compensation for Kharif crops loss owing to drought, heavy rainfall and unseasonal rainfall. We want the state government to re-assess the damage faced by the farmers and also include Rabi crops in the scheme,” said Patel.

“For the past two years, we have seen a scuffle between the state government and crop insurance companies due to which farmers of Gujarat have not received crores of rupees worth of compensation. We demand that the state government find an amicable solution to the crisis. The land resurvey project undertaken by the revenue department has also left thousands of farmers in Gujarat with objections and no progress has been made in their complaints. We will address all these issues in our campaign,” he added.