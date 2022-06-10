Protests in Ahmedabad, Vadodara over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Protests were held in the Walled city area of Ahmedabad and Vadodara on Friday by Muslims against the statements made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad in a TV debate a few days ago.

In Ahmedabad, Shops were shut in Kalupur, Dariapur, Shahpur, Teen Darwaza, Jamalpur, Khadia and other adjoining areas of old city Ahmedabad on Friday.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Around 4 pm, spontaneous protests were held by several dozens of residents who came out on the road in Mirzapur, Kalupur and Shahpur demanding arrest of Sharma. The sensitive areas were under heavy police deployment however, the protest was peaceful.

In Vadodara, protests were held at Nagarwada, Machchipith and outside Jama Masjid as people carried banners demanding arrest of Sharma.

At Machchipith, protestors pasted pictures of Sharma and BJP leader Naveen Jindal on the roads as a mark of protest.