Friday, June 10, 2022
Protests in Ahmedabad, Vadodara over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad

In Ahmedabad, Shops were shut in Kalupur, Dariapur, Shahpur, Teen Darwaza, Jamalpur, Khadia and other adjoining areas of old city Ahmedabad on Friday.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 10, 2022 11:27:10 pm
What apparently infuriated the regimes in the Muslim world, this time, was the text and context of the anti-Islamic slur. (Express Photo)

Protests were held in the Walled city area of Ahmedabad and Vadodara on Friday by Muslims against the statements made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad in a TV debate a few days ago.

In Ahmedabad, Shops were shut in Kalupur, Dariapur, Shahpur, Teen Darwaza, Jamalpur, Khadia and other adjoining areas of old city Ahmedabad on Friday.

Around 4 pm, spontaneous protests were held by several dozens of residents who came out on the road in Mirzapur, Kalupur and Shahpur demanding arrest of Sharma. The sensitive areas were under heavy police deployment however, the protest was peaceful.

In Vadodara, protests were held at Nagarwada, Machchipith and outside Jama Masjid as people carried banners demanding arrest of Sharma.

At Machchipith, protestors pasted pictures of Sharma and BJP leader Naveen Jindal on the roads as a mark of protest.

