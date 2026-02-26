Protests against Yadav Ji Ki Love Story continue: Protesters in Bharuch demand ban

Amid the stir against the movie, the Supreme court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking a ban or a change in the title of the film saying the name does not portray the Yadav community in poor light.

The anger against the film Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, set to release on 27 February 2026, has now reached Bharuch with Bharuch Yadav-Ahir Samaj Sangh members submitting a memorandum to the District Collector on Wednesday, demanding a ban on the film’s release.

The memorandum submitted to the Bharuch Collector Gaurang Makwana said that the film is promoting sensitive issues like ‘love jihad’ by showing daughters of the Yadav community in relationships with young men of other religions.

The memorandum also calls for a re-examination of the film by the Censor Board, removal of objectionable scenes and strict legal action against the producer and director of the film.