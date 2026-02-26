Protests against Yadav Ji Ki Love Story continue: Protesters in Bharuch demand ban

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The anger against the film Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, set to release on 27 February 2026, has now reached Bharuch with Bharuch Yadav-Ahir Samaj Sangh members submitting a memorandum to the District Collector on Wednesday, demanding a ban on the film’s release.
The memorandum submitted to the Bharuch Collector Gaurang Makwana said that the film is promoting sensitive issues like ‘love jihad’ by showing daughters of the Yadav community in relationships with young men of other religions.
The memorandum also calls for a re-examination of the film by the Censor Board, removal of objectionable scenes and strict legal action against the producer and director of the film.
Community leaders and members gathered outside the Bharuch District Collector’s office, shouting slogans and carrying banners calling for the boycott of the film.
The community representatives have alleged that this film has attempted to tarnish the image of the Yadav community. They have also claimed that the community’s history has been misrepresented and insulted.
The community leaders have said that if their demands are not met, an agitation will be launched in the upcoming days.
Sureshkumar Yadav, a member of the Bharuch Yadav Ahir Samaj Sangh, said, “We have gathered outside the District collector office to protest against the wrongful portrayal of the daughters of the Yadav community in the movie. We will not allow such a movie to be screened in the movie halls in the district. The protest will also be carried out in other districts of Gujarat as well.”
Another member, Devkumar Yadav, said, “The movie stars, director and producer of the movie ‘Yadavji ki Love Story’ are not Yadavs in real life. We have demanded strict action against the producer and director.”
Amid the stir against the movie, the Supreme court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking a ban or a change in the title of the film saying the name does not portray the Yadav community in poor light.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram