Protests against Macron’s remarks: 3 in preventive custody and 5 others booked in Gujarat

French president Emmanuel Macron

Three persons were taken into preventive custody in Ahmedabad, while five others were booked in Sojitra of Anand district on Sunday after they allegedly pasted posters of French president Emmanuel Macron at public places, protesting his recent remarks over a cartoon row.

According to police, they removed photos of Macron pasted on the main road at an intersection point in Juhapura area of Ahmedabad. “We have taken three persons into preventive custody under section 151 of the Cri-minal Procedure Code (CrPC), after we found on CCTV footage that they were found pasting the photos on the road. They will be presented before the magistrate tomorrow,” said LD Odedara, police inspector, Vejalpur police station.

At Sojitra police station in Anand, five persons were booked under Indian Penal Code section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection) and 120b for criminal conspiracy along with sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Disaster Management Act and Press and Books Registration Act.

According to police, posters showing Macron’s face with caption, “we boycott France and the biggest terrorist in the world is the French president”, were found affixed on the walls and shops at old bus stand, vegetable market and intersection roads in Sojitra. Five persons who were booked are Faizal Idrisbhai, Salesh Bohra, Amir alias Tiger, Junaid Bohra and Tatu Bohra — all residents of Sojitra.

“Over 500 posters of Macron were found at various public places in Sojitra after which we checked footage and found five persons who were pasting them on the walls. On investigating further, we found that they conspired and got the posters printed a day before. No arrests have been made yet,” said MV Chavda, sub-inspector and in charge officer of Sojitra police station.

All five accused were arrested Sunday night and released on bail as it was a bailable offence, police said.

