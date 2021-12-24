Protest over Paper leak row: Arrested AAP workers’ bail hearing likely today

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders continued their second day of indefinite fast in Ahmedabad demanding the resignation of Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) Chairman Asit Vora in the question paper leak case Thursday. The fasting comes even as 93 AAP workers, arrested on Monday for storming the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, continue to be in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, AAP legal counsel Pranav Thakkar told The Indian Express that the bail application of the 28 arrested women workers will be taken up for hearing by Gandhinagar sessions court on Friday. “The bail hearing of women workers was scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday; however, the investigating officer was absent on those days,” Thakkar said.

Similarly, he said the party’s bail application for its 65 male workers is likely to be taken up soon. “The sections applied against all 93 persons are punishable under seven years of imprisonment. We have moved an application for bail of 65 arrested AAP male members in Gandhinagar Sessions Court on Friday. If the honourable court accepts it then it will be heard on Friday else it will be heard on Monday,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP New Delhi MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and senior leader Mahesh Savani continued their indefinite fast Thursday.

“We have demanded the resignation of Vora and criminal action against them and till the time our demands are not met, I and Mahesh Savani have announced indefinite fast. Yesterday, we were detained by the police as we were on our way to the collector’s office and in the evening hours on Wednesday, we were sent back to our party office. Till now, we have not got permission to hold protests at the collector’s office and are under police watch. Our indefinite fast will continue despite Mahesh Bhai being a diabetes patient. We want to protest in a peaceful manner but if anything happens to us then the Gujarat government will be held responsible,” said Yadav in a video statement.

On December 12, 88,000 aspirants appeared for a written examination conducted by GSSSB to fill 186 vacancies of head clerks.

A day later, the AAP exposed the question paper leak. Police have so far arrested 18 persons accused of selling the question papers to aspirants for Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh each. Subsequently, the Gujarat government cancelled the exams and announced it would be held again in March next year.

Meanwhile, scores of AAP Gujarat workers Monday staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters, Shree Kamalam, over the leak. BJP and AAP workers clashed at the protest and the police resorted to lathicharge.

Later, the Gandhinagar police arrested 93 AAP workers, including state president Gopal Italia, women’s wing president Gauri Desai, youth wing president Nikhil Savani, senior leaders Isudan Gadhvi and Hasmukh Patel, based on a complaint by a BJP woman worker. They were booked under 22 criminal sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other acts and sent to judicial custody Tuesday night after being denied bail.