Gujarat: Protest in Mehsana over death of man in judicial custody

Hundreds of members of the Thakor community took out a protest rally in Mehsana on Wednesday demanding an inquiry into the death of a 23-year-old man who was in judicial custody at Mehsana sub-jail in a prohibition case.

According to police, Rakesh Thakor, a resident of Maghpara in Mehsana, was arrested on August 12 by Mehsana B Division police station in a prohibition case and sent to Mehsana sub-jail the same day under judicial custody.

On August 14, Thakor experienced fits and fever in jail and was taken to the civil hospital, where he died during treatment on August 15, police said.

The family members of Thakor alleged that he was assaulted in custody resulting in his death and demanded action against the jail officials. They had also refused to accept the body.

On Wednesday, hundreds of members of Mehsana Kshatriya Thakor Samaj staged a protest rally from Maghpara to the office of the Superintendent of Police and Collector, demanding forensic investigation in the case and action against jail officials.

“There were torture marks on Rakesh’s body, especially on his back, and police are trying to shield the perpetrators. His family has refused to accept the body unless there is a fair investigation and culprits are arrested,” said Somaji Thakor, an activist

from Mehsana.

After outrage from the family, Mehsana SP Parthrajsinh Gohil handed over the investigation to deputy superintendent of police RR Ahir and also called for a forensic postmortem. “The forensic postmortem report has not come yet. Further investigation is on,” said Ahir.