Protest in Godhra after 3 dead in hit-and-run

Protests broke out in Godhra of Panchmahal in the late hours of Thursday after a speeding four-wheeler killed three persons on a motorcycle.

According to police, the incident took place around 11:45 pm on Wednesday night when a speeding car mowed down a motorcycle near Amin petrol pump on Godhra bypass road in Godhra city of Panchmahal.

“Five of us were on way to have dinner at a city-based hotel on Wednesday night around 10 pm. Around 11:45 pm, we were on the bypass road near Amin petrol pump when a speeding white Honda city hit one of the bikes from behind. Zaheer, Firoz and Sameer on one of the motorcycles were flung on the road. The car sped away and we took the three to the civil hospital wherein they were declared brought dead,” said Sarfaraz Shaikh, friend of the deceased and an eye witness in the case, in his complaint.

After the accident, dozens of people held a protest at the collector office in Panchmahal in the late hours of Thursday demanding immediate police action against the driver of the car. The protest was called off only when senior police officials rushed to the collector office and spoke to the families of the deceased.

“Taking cognizance of the complaint, we have booked a case against the unknown driver under IPC sections 304A for causing death by negligence, 337 for causing hurt by rash act, 338 for causing grievous hurt by rash act and 279 for rash driving.

The accused is still absconding,” said an official at Godhra B division police station.