Protest by families of police personnel for hike in grade pay reaches Vadodara

Protests by families of police personnel demanding an increase in grade pay and formation of union reached Vadodara late on Wednesday night and continued on Thursday at different locations. While the first protest broke out late on Wednesday night at the Pratapnagar Police Head Quarters in the city, following which officials of the Makarpura police station rushed to the spot to disperse the crowd, the second protest took place at theAkota police line on Thursday afternoon.

Wives and children of police personnel gathered on Thursday afternoon at the Akota police line, clanging plates and chanting slogans to seek “higher pay”.

As senior officials of Gotri police station and Assistant Commissioner of Police arrived to “request” the families to disperse, the situation was brought under control.

A woman protestor said, “Our husbands work for literally 24 hours in the police department. They should get some rest and deserve a pay hike. We are only requesting this from the government.”



ACP, D Division, AV Rajgor, who also arrived at the spot, told media persons, “I have come here to request them not to gather to protest like this as Covid19 has not yet gone away… Their demands are being heard by the government… We are not sure if they understand the working of the grade pay system and what they are exactly protesting for as police personnel do get many other perks like housing and other allowances apart from the pay.”