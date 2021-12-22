Protest at Gandhinagar BJP office: Top AAP leaders among 65 jailed

As many as 65 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members, including its top leadership in Gujarat and 28 women members, were sent to judicial custody for protesting at the state BJP headquarters on Monday over the alleged paper leak of head clerk recruitment exam, after the Gandhinagar metro court refused them bail, during proceedings that were on till late Tuesday.

AAP state president Gopal Italia, state women cell president Gauri Desai, senior leaders Isudan Gadhvi, youth wing leader Nikhil Savani and two Delhi-based leaders — Pravin ram and Shiv Kumar — were among those sent to the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad.

Condemning the protests by the AAP outside BJP office, Shree Kamalam, Gujarat president CR Paatil said at a press conference in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, “When there is such a scandal (paper leak), it is natural for political parties to react. However I condemn the incident that happened yesterday at Kamalam. It doesn’t suit a political party to indulge in such activities. Instead of going to Satyagrah Chhavani in Gandhinagar, which is a designated place to protest, they tried to trespass Kamalam office.”

AAP Gujarat had held a surprise protest outside the BJP headquarters in Koba of Gandhinagar on Monday afternoon, demanding action against senior officials after the question paper of written examination for recruitment of head clerks conducted by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), was allegedly leaked. The exam held on December 12 for 186 vacancies of head clerk was attended by 88,000 candidates.

On December 13, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, vice-president of Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing, alleged that he had evidence that the question paper was leaked a night before the exam and was sold at the rate of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh across the state. After the allegations, police arrested 14 persons in Sabarkantha as part of the racket involved in selling the leaked question papers.

On Tuesday, the state government announced cancellation of the examination, accepting the paper was leaked.

On Monday, the AAP held protests outside Shree Kamalam that resulted in a clash between BJP and AAP workers even as police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse them. Both parties have accused each other of assaulting their workers.

Later based on complaint by a woman BJP worker, Gandhinagar police registered a case against 500 AAP workers under 22 criminal sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act and Epidemic Diseases Act in an FIR at Infocity police station in Gandhinagar. As many as 80 AAP workers, including senior leaders were then arrested.

According to police, AAP workers were arrested for allegedly trespassing the private property of a political party and then clashing with their workers and police force. The AAP workers were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 452 for house trespass, 353 for assault on public servant, 354a for sexual harassment, 341 for wrongful restraint, 323 for causing hurt, sections of rioting, 152 for assaulting public servant when suppressing riots, 269 for negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease, 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant, 429 for mischief, 504 for intentional insult and 120b for criminal conspiracy and sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

“The process of sending the accused to judicial custody is still going on. Till now, 65 persons, including Gopal Italia, Isudan Gadhvi, Gauri Desai and Nikhil Savani, have been sent to Sabarmati Central Jail,” said MK Rana, deputy superintendent of police, Gandhinagar.

The AAP has accused the BJP and state police of intimidating their legal counsel.

“Yesterday (Monday) night, Gandhinagar police produced 28 women leaders of the AAP and they were denied bail. Today, they have produced other male leaders. The local counsel who represented the women leaders were detained by police in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. This is an undeclared emergency,” said Mohammad Aarif Ansari, advocate in Surat sessions court and AAP legal counsel.