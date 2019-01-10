Protest against uncovered creek: Banners at Surat society warn politicians against entering

To protest against the alleged inaction of the elected councillors and legislators of the area in covering up a creek, the residents of Priyanka society in Kapodara area of Surat on Wednesday put up banners at the society’s gate, warning Congress and BJP leaders against entering the society “for votes”.

Advertising

The banner in Gujarati stated, “Cover the Varachha creek. Do not give excuses.” Residents of the area have said that due to the open Varachha creek they have been facing health problems.

“As the creek has not been covered, mosquitoes enter the society. We have been facing various health problems. It is not even cleaned regularly. We made several representations to the local leaders. But no work has been done. During elections they assure us of getting the work done. But once elections are over, they never visit the areas again. If we try to contact them, they don’t give us satisfactory answers,” said Kanti Patel, a resident of the society.

“Soon more societies will put such banners on the entry and exit gates,” Patel said.

Advertising

The Congress municipal councillor from Sarthana, Ashok Jirawala, however said that despite representations to the Municipal Corporations, no action had been taken. “We made representations to the municipal corporation asking them to either cover it up or get it cleaned regularly. But we are helpless as no action has been taken,” Jirawala said.