Protest against SoU official over audio of ‘remarks against tribals’

A group of local residents on Friday staged a protest against Assistant Commissioner of Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) Nilesh Dubey by attempting to block the road leading to Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar. Narmada district police used force to disperse protestors.

The protest comes a day after a purported audio clip of a conversation between Dubey and an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) surfaced, in which Dubey is heard making “derogatory” remarks about the tribal community.

The group of protestors gathered outside Ekta Mall and chanted slogans against Dubey, demanding a case to be lodged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The protestors, which included party workers of both Congress and BJP, along with the local residents, also burnt an effigy of Dubey. However, when they attempted to obstruct the road to SoU, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kevadia, Vani Doodhat said, “They (the protestors) gathered at the Ekta Mall and also burnt an effigy. When some of them attempted to obstruct the traffic moving towards SoU, the police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd. We have not detained anyone yet. We have also not received any complaint from any individual or entity regarding the audio clip.” Doodhat added the police have deployed security at the office of SOUADTGA.

Meanwhile, Dubey said that he has released the “entire audio clip” of the conversation.

Dubey said, “…It will be evident to everyone that an employee of SoU has been barred by the CISF after a grievance from CISF that the employee had inappropriately touched a woman officer of CISF… I was speaking in order to defend him as a formal complaint lodged by the woman officer would have jeopardized the employment of the person concerned. The edited version of this conversation is an attempt to provoke peace in the area. This is an employee, who works under me, and it was my duty to defend him to clear the misunderstanding and resolve the issue arising with CISF.”