As protest grows against ‘Pathaan’, Gujarat teachers’ body calls for total ban on SRK movie, ‘Besharam Rang’ song

The Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh in Gujarat has written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi Saturday calling for a complete ban on the Shah Rukh Khan film ‘Pathaan’, which is set for release soon, as well as on its song ‘Besharam Rang’.

In its representation to the state government, the state affiliate of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaishik Mahasangh has stated that considering “national culture and students’ benefit, we demand a ban on the movie from theatres, mini theatres and social media platforms and to also remove the scenes and songs from social media and all other mediums.”

‘Pathaan’, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. The movie has run into controversy since its song, ‘Besharam Rang’, was released earlier this week. The song was criticised by a certain section for being ‘provocative’.

The teachers’ body has also demanded that a notice must be issued to the makers of the movie “for hurting everyone’s” sentiments and failing in their social responsibility, besides seeking an assurance that no such act will be repeated in future.

Amid widespread protests against the movie and the song, the association has urged the government to ban the movie and remove its teaser and songs already released on social media and other platforms, alleging that its scenes are “full of profanity and hurting society’s sentiments” and that “such type of clothes (as seen in the movie) is leaving a very bad impact on children and the society.”

“…with the implementation of National Education Policy 2020, the government is determined to preserve Indian culture through its integration with education. Also, while best writers, film producers, social and education organisations are working day and night trying to inculcate cultural values through various means at such a time when this movie is already witnessing widespread protests is hurting sentiments of the society, their values and only promoting obscenity, violence and unreal scenes,” the letter states.

The teachers’ association termed the movie “harmful for society” and said it undid years of work by the government and social organisations, while preventing the inculcation of cultural values. “This is an apt time to ban the movie forever while the low-class movie producer, director and actors of such a low-class movie should be banned forever,” it added.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was among the first to criticise the song Besharam Rang when he said that it was shot with a ‘dirty mindset’. Soon, BJP MLA Ram Kadam too objected to it. Before long, Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress leader Nussrat Jahan supported the song and said some people have issues whether women wear a hijab or a bikini. Actor Mukesh Khanna too objected to ‘Besharam Rang’ and termed it “an attack on Hindu religion”. In Chandigarh, a right-wing organisation has urged the local administration to ban the screening of ‘Pathaan’ and has sought criminal action against its makers over the controversial song.