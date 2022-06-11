Protest against ‘lotus’ on Gandhi mural: 10 Congress workers detained in Ahmedabad

Around a dozen Youth Congress workers were detained Friday from the Income Tax Circle in Ahmedabad for holding a protest against a drawing of BJP’s “lotus” symbol over a Mahatma Gandhi mural at the Income Tax Overbridge wall.

The lotus symbol was painted recently in the wake of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. The BJP symbol over the Gandhi mural was first reported by The Indian Express.

On Friday, youth Congress workers, who assembled at the Income Tax Crossroads Friday noon where an iconic statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been installed, shouted slogans against the BJP calling it an insult to the legacy of the Father of the nation and demanded that the drawing be removed immediately.

“We have no problem with any political party painting its symbols over public walls but the manner in which the BJP has insulted Gandhi by defacing his mural shows they are the true worshippers of Nathursam Godse and hate Gandhi. We wanted to protest against this draconian step by the BJP but within minutes, we were detained by the police,” Gaurang Makwana, general secretary of Gujarat Youth Congress, told The Indian Express.

A senior police official of Vadaj Police Station said 10 Congress workers were detained and brought to the police station for organising the protest without police permission. “The workers were released after two hours without any charges,” said the police official.

“The BJP has become drunk on power and this dastardly act only shows their arrogance that now they no longer need the pretense of respecting Gandhiji,” said Vishalsinh Gurjar, president, Ahmedabad Youth Congress.

In 2019, Amit Shah inaugurated the Income Tax overbridge that overshadowed the Gandhi statue.

In March this year, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil had initiated a state-level drive for party workers to paint lotus election symbols on public walls in cities ahead of the assembly elections campaign. Soon, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had also started painting their election symbols, ‘hand’ and ‘broom’ respectively, right next to the lotus symbols on public walls.