Protective irrigation for Rabi crops: Gujarat govt

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, on Tuesday, declared that water from Narmada and Kadana dams will be provided to farmers of command areas as protective irrigation for Rabi crops for 20 and 15 days more respectively. As a norm, the state government stops water for irrigation purpose from these schemes after March 15.

Patel made the announcement in the Gujarat Assembly during a discussion on budgetary demands of different departments, including irrigation, after BJP MLA from Savli constituency Ketan Inamdar demanded to extend the period in the interest of farmers. Inamdar said that he has been receiving demands from farmers and thus, sought protective irrigation for more days.

Patel responded, “MLAs from Charotar (region of Central Gujarat around Anand) were also demanding this, along with the (Bharatiya) Kisan Sangh that water for irrigation should be given for more days since farmers had faced (difficulties like) unseasonal rain, hail, etc.”

Accordingly, it was decided that water from Narmada dam will be provided for irrigation to farmers for 20 more days and water from Kadana dam for the same purpose will be provided for 15 more days. “I have taken the permission of the Chief Minister in this regard today morning,” Patel added.

