Prostitution racket busted: 17-year-old girl rescued, Bangla couple among 3 suspects held

Police Inspector R S Suvera, SOG, said, “We are trying to dig out more information from the arrested suspects, such as whether they had brought other girls to Surat and where they are now.”

A Special Operation Group (SOG) team, in a joint operation with the Gujarat ATS busted a human trafficking racket involving minor girls from Bangladesh who were forced into prostitution in Surat. The police rescued a 17-year-old girl and arrested three persons, including a couple, all Bangladeshi nationals and aged in their 30s.

The Gujarat ATS shared a tip-off to the SOG that the Bangladeshi couple would reach Surat with a minor girl and were planning to force her into flesh trade. An SOG team on vigil at the Surat railway station on Friday accosted four persons after finding their movements suspicious. Upon questioning, they did not give satisfactory answers and were taken to the SOG office. The couple and a youth then confessed, SOG sources said.

The three were arrested and the girl was sent to a children’s home on Saturday.

Police Inspector R S Suvera, SOG, said, “We are trying to dig out more information from the arrested suspects, such as whether they had brought other girls to Surat and where they are now.”