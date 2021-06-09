Property tax relief in Gujarat for multiplexes, gymnasiums

The government also gave theatres, multiplexes and gymnasiums relief in electricity bills, by waiving the fixed charges.

A day after providing relief to the hospitality sector and water parks, Gujarat government on Tuesday announced similar waiver in annual property tax for cinema houses, multiplexes and gymnasiums.

The government has waived property tax for the financial year 2021-22, stated an official release. The government also gave theatres, multiplexes and gymnasiums relief in electricity bills, by waiving the fixed charges.

The government has not yet allowed these businesses to reopen, ever since they were asked to shut operations in April due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.