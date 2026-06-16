Property prices set to rise in Ahmedabad due to West Asia conflict: CREDAI

As per the release, the increase in property prices would be implemented gradually to minimise the financial impact on homebuyers. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

In direct impact of the conflict in West Asia on the real estate sector of Ahmedabad, the prices of property in the city are set to rise due to sharp increase in construction costs arising from disruptions in global supply chains and labour shortages.

An announcement in this regard was made by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) – Ahmedabad, on Monday, following a special meeting attended by more than 400 developers to assess the impact of rising input costs and ongoing supply chain challenges ‘linked to the conflict in the Middle East.’

Quoting Rajesh Vaswani, Chairman CREDAI Ahmedabad, an official release stated, “The geopolitical situation had severely affected the availability of key construction materials, leading to significant cost increases across the sector.”