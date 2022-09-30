Properties worth Rs 11 cr attached in cases under GUJCTOC in last 2 years

THE GUJARAT police has attached properties worth Rs 11.41 crore in three cases registered under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act, in the last two years, stated a release by the state government on Thursday.

“Under GUJCTOC, properties worth around Rs 11 lakh belonging to the members of the Sultan Khan Majid Khan gang of Ahmedabad, Rs 10.65 crore worth property belonging to Jaysukh’s gang of Jamnagar, and Rs. 64 lakh-worth property of Nikhil’s gang of Rajkot Rural were seized,” stated the press release.

According to the release, in view of the upcoming assembly elections, Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia has “directed all crime units of the state to work towards eliminate the scourge of organised crimes in the state and control crimes committed by the criminally minded and the anti-social elements, who spread fear in the state through their crimes”, stated the release.

The release further said, “A total of 43 crimes have been registered and 383 have been arrested under GUJCTOC by the Gujarat state police in Gujarat in last two years in the crackdown under direct supervision of the DGP.