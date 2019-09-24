Projects in Vadodara have no sewage planning, says RERA Chairman

Asking real-estate developers in urban areas to address basic issues in their projects, Dr Amarjit Singh, the chairman of RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) in Gujarat, on Monday said that of the 147 projects in Vadodara, 146 do not have any planning for sewage.

Advertising

“Out of the 147 projects that have come up in Vadodara, 146 are do not have any planning for sewage. When you come up with projects in urban areas, sewage should be taken care of,” Singh, a retired IAS officer said while addressing an event organised by Gujarat chapter of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India).

“Most of the projects in Vadodara and Rajkot are outside the TP (Town Planning) schemes. So TP schemes should be made in these places to provide the required infrastructure.” he added. Claiming that 6,000 projects have been registered with RERA in Gujarat, Singh said, “Their cumulative investments is Rs 2 lakh crore.” He said about 2,000 projects are for affordable housing with a cumulative investment of Rs 40,000 crore. “There have been a 300 per cent increase in projects in Vadodara, while the number of projects registered this year with RERA has risen by 34 per cent.” he added.

Despite this rise, there are urban centres in some districts that have less than 100 projects, Singh added. “Cities that have seen a 100 per cent increase in population between 2001 and 2011 such as Kutch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Bharuch, Valsad, Bhavnagar and Panchamahal have less than 100 projects,” the RERA chief said.