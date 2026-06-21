Project aims to transform 65-km stretch of NH-48 passing through Vadodara into ‘Zero Fatality Corridor’

Officials said the corridor would serve as a pilot model for road safety interventions, with plans ranging from infrastructure improvements and better signage to long-term redesign of accident-prone stretches.

IN A bid to drastically reduce road deaths on one of Gujarat’s busiest highways, authorities have launched an ambitious plan to transform a 65-kilometre stretch of National Highway-48 passing through Vadodara into a ‘Zero Fatality Corridor’ – a model road safety zone where engineering upgrades, strict enforcement and rapid emergency response will work together to save lives.

The initiative forms part of a larger effort to make the Aravalli to Valsad stretch of NH48 safer and reduce accident-related fatalities across the state. The project was formally launched in Vadodara in the presence of Vadodara MP Dr Hemang Joshi and Commissioner of Police, Vadodara City, Narasimha Komar.