Professors to get Seventh Pay Commission arrears

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama added that these professors would be given the benefit of salary reform of the Central Seventh Pay Commission as per the recommendation of the University Grants Commission. (File)

Professors of state universities and government affiliated non-government aided colleges will be paid arrears of the Central Seventh Pay Commission, said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama in the Gujarat Assembly on Friday.

The estimated arrears of Rs 452 crore pending over the past three years will be given to professors of state universities and universities affiliated to government, grant-in-aid colleges. The minister added that these professors would be given the benefit of salary reform of the Central Seventh Pay Commission as per the recommendation of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In a statement released by the government, the Minister added that although the revenue of the state government has decreased due to the Covid pandemic, keeping in view the educational interests, this benefit will be given by the state government with a positive attitude as per the Government Resolution issued by the education department on February 1,2018. Fifty per cent of the total arrears due will be paid in the first installment.