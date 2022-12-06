scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Noted economist and former Union minister YK Alagh passes away

“He was not keeping well for the last couple of months. But his condition deteriorated in the last 20-25 days. He passed away at home. His last rites will be held this evening at the Thaltej crematorium,” said his son Professor Munish Alagh.

The Indian Express had last met Professor Alagh at his residence at Surdhara Bungalows in Ahmedabad in January 2022 where he spoke at length about the economy of Gujarat and the Vibrant Gujarat summit. (Express Photo)

Yoginder K Alagh, a well-known economist, former minister and an emeritus professor at Ahmedabad-based Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research, passed away at his home in the city Tuesday.

Born in Chakwal (in present-day Pakistan) in 1939, Yoginder K Alagh studied at the University of Rajasthan and later got a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He taught economics at prestigious Indian and foreign universities, including IIM-Calcutta, and also functioned as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.

From 1996-98, he functioned as minister of power, planning and programme implementation in the Government of India. Yoginder K Alagh was also a member of the Planning Commission.

A regular columnist for The Indian Express, he also functioned as the chairman of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) from 2006-2012 and as chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar. The Indian Express had last met Professor Alagh at his residence at Surdhara Bungalows in Ahmedabad in January 2022 where he spoke at length about the economy of Gujarat and the Vibrant Gujarat summit. “I have been writing — on and off — for either The Indian Express or Financial Express for 40-45 years now,” said Professor Yoginder K Alagh during the interaction.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 06:26:11 pm
