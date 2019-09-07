Probe rape allegations in Gandhidham orphanage: NHRC tells Kutch collector

THE NATIONAL Human Rights Commission has directed the police and the district collector to investigate allegations of sexual exploitation of children living in an orphanage in Gandhidham town of Kutch district. The NHRC direction has come based on a plea filed by a resident of Gandhidham town.

Vinod Khubchandani filed a complaint with the NHRC in January 2017, alleging that 34 children had gone missing since an NGO established the orphanage in 2001-2002 after the devastating earthquake in Kutch rendered many children orphans. NHRC then directed the Kutch collector to look into the complaint and file a report.

The Kutch collector served a show-cause notice on the NGO asking why action should not be initiated against it for not maintaining records of the children. In its response, the NGO claimed that no child had gone missing and added that some of them had returned to their relatives. Having not received satisfactory answers, the Kutch collector brought the matter to the notice of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Gujarat, which then cancelled the registration of the orphanage.

The NGO then moved the Gujarat High Court against the cancellation of its registration, following which the order of the CWC was stayed. The Kutch collector then filed a report with the NHRC in January this year, apprising the human rights watchdog of the country that the registration of the Gandhidham orphanage had been cancelled but also underlined the fact that no police case had been registered in connection with the missing children.

The NHRC sent the collector’s report to Khubchandani in May this year for his comments. However, Khubchandani contested the contents of the collector’s report saying the statements of parents and relatives of the missing children had not been recorded. He also alleged that a girl living in the orphanage had allegedly been raped and that she even become pregnant.

Taking cognisance of Khubchandani’s allegations, the NHRC has now directed the Kutch collector and SP of Kutch East to probe these allegations. “The commission is of the opinion that the complainant has raised serious allegations which need to be thoroughly investigated by the Police. The Commission therefore directs SP (Superintendent of Police) Kutch, DM (District Magistrate/Collector) Kutch to file a status report regarding the allegations levelled by the complainant in his comments,” the NHRC directive issued on August 26 states. The collector has been asked to respond within six months.

“I have credible information that one girl was allegedly raped in 2014 and that she had been taken to another orphanage for abortion,” Khubchandani, who runs an electrical appliances shop said, speaking to The Indian Express on Friday.

Incidentally, a girl was allegedly gang-raped by two juvenile boys in the toilet of a school run by the NGO in August last year. The victims and the offenders were both among the children living in the orphanage which runs the school.