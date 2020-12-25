Probe on after priest ‘abducted’ in Ahmedabad

According to police, Goswami's volunteer Tulsi Patel was present at the time of incident who later submitted a complaint as eye witness.

Police have started investigation after four unidentified persons impersonating as police personnel allegedly abducted the chief priest of Kabir temple Krupalsharan Goswami in Daskroi of Ahmedabad rural on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred after 5 pm near Kabir Mandir in Ghuma village under Daskroi Taluka when four unidentified persons intercepted the SUV vehicle of 60-year-old Krupalsharan Goswami, the chief priest of Kabir temple and abducted him in an SUV. The priest was later dropped off unhurt.

According to police, Goswami’s volunteer Tulsi Patel was present at the time of incident who later submitted a complaint as eye witness.

“According to Tulsi Patel, four persons abducted the priest saying they are from police and then took him for a survey of various plots of land belonging to temple trust in Ghuma village and threatened him to let go off the land plots. The priest was later dropped off after 8 pm by the accused unhurt, said an officer at Bopal police station in Ahmedabad rural.

“Prima facie, the case appears as a dispute between the temple trust and a few local groups however we have not identified any accused yet.

An FIR has been lodged against the four unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code section 365 for kidnapping and wrongfully confining a person. Further probe is going on,” the officer added.