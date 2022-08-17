Probe on after cell phone found with ‘gangster’ lodged in Sabarmati jail

August 17, 2022 3:20:41 am
Police have started an investigation after a cell phone was found in possession of an alleged gangster in the high security zone of Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad.
According to the police, an inspection squad was on a surprise midnight inspection on August 13 in the barracks when the accused, Azharuddin Shaikh alias Azhar Kitli, allegedly tried to dispose of the cell phone in a commode. “The inspection team retrieved a Samsung phone from the sewage system of the particular barrack. There was no battery or SIM card with the cellphone,” said Jayanti Prajapati, Jailer, Group 2, Sabarmati Central Jail, in a police complaint. Taking cognisance, an FIR has been lodged against Kitli under IPC 188 for disobedience to order given by a public servant and sections of the Prisoners Act at Ranip police station.
An Ahmedabad resident, Kitli, who was arrested in May last year by a team of Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Bharuch, has been an accused in over 25 cases of extortion, attempt to murder and Arms Act at different police stations of the city.
