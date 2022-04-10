Probe launched after GSHSEB question paper surfaces on social media before exam concludes

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Saturday launched an inquiry after a picture of a question paper of Class 10 Hindi examination, with the answers written on it, surfaced on social media nearly half an hour before the exam concluded.

The Hindi second language exam was scheduled from 10 am till 1:15 pm on Saturday.

While the opposition has accused the Gujarat government of another question paper leak, the state board authorities have denied these allegations and termed it as a probable case of copying or a student leaving the examination centre early.

“The board was informed that a picture of a question paper with handwritten anwers on it was going viral on social media from around 12.45 pm. This is barely half an hour before the exam got over. So, clearly this is not a case of paper leak. Preliminary investigation revealed that a student tried to copy. For further investigations, board officials have been asked to conduct an inquiry,” GSHSEB Chairman, A J Shah, told The Sunday Express.

However, Shah admitted that candidates are not allowed to leave the examination centre before the exam ends but in rare cases, a superintendent might have allowed a student to leave and take along the question paper.

Shah added that the examination centre from where the question paper was leaked has not been identified yet. “All district education officers (DEOs) have also been asked to conduct investigations,” he added.

The Class 10 Hindi second language exam was held at 2,508 centres, and of the 3,87,002 students who registered, 3,60,100 appeared for the exam. All examination centres are monitored through CCTV cameras.

Students have to enter the examination centres at 9.30 am for the exam. In extreme cases, candidates are allowed to enter no later than 10.30 am.

Alleging it to be a case of paper leak, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “When no one is allowed inside the exam centre then how did the paper get out and go viral on social media? Rather than covering up, the state government should investigate the case and take strict action against all those responsible.

In previous paper leak cases too despite assurances of inquiry by the state government there has been no action taken against all those accused.”

In 2020, GSHSEB introduced Paper Box Authentication and Tracking Application, an app to track and monitor question papers and answer sheets from and to examination centres.