Probe into khair wood smuggling racket: ED attaches 14 properties worth Rs 11.3 cr linked to suspects

THE DIRECTORATE of Enforcement (ED), Ahmedabad, on Wednesday attached 14 immovable properties worth Rs 11.3 crore linked to the suspects in an inter-state Khair wood smuggling racket that is also being investigated by the Surat forest department.

Notably, it is for the first time that the ED has attached properties of alleged Khair wood smugglers Arifali Amjadali Khan (Madhya Pradesh) and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The Surat forest department made one more arrest – that of Abbas Khan from Vapi – and seized records of “business transactions” worth Rs 4.13 crore from an Angadia firm in Vapi on Thursday.

According to a press release, the ED officers began investigations on the basis of a first offence report registered by the range forest officer, Mandvi South Range, Surat forest Division, in the matter of illegal smuggling of the Khair wood in contravention of multiple provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.