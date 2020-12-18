Probe into video of ‘cop assaulting youth’ at society in Ahmedabad

An investigation has been launched into a video purpotedly showing a police constable attached to the SHE team of Kokhra police station assaulting a youth on the premises of a residential society in Narol area of Ahmedabad.
According to police, constable Bharat Bharwad allegedly assaulted a youth Tuesday afternoon. SHE team refers to a team of police personnel assigned at each police station deputed to ensure women’s safety as well as to check instances of eve teasing and harassment.
A CCTV footage that surfaced on social media shows constable Bharwad driving a police control room (PCR) van and entering a residential society. A man without wearing mask can be seen speaking on a cell phone at the society gate.
After driving for a few metres, Bharwad is seen reversing the van to the gate and talking to the unidentified person. Later, Bharwad takes out a wooden stick and is seen assaulting the youth who was rescued by the society’s security guards.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5, Achal Tyagi, ordered a probe by Assistant Commissioner of Police I division NL Desai.
Assistant Commissioner of Police I division NL Desai said, “We started a probe against the constable… The constable is on leave for two days.”
