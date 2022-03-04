Probe in conversion case put on hold until SC verdict in govt’s appeal: Police

The investigation in the alleged forced conversion case against Missionaries of Charity (MoC) has been “put on hold” until the Supreme Court passes a verdict in the appeal filed by the Gujarat government, Vadodara police told a local court Thursday.

In its appeal before the SC, the Gujarat government had challenged the Gujarat High Court order of August 2021 that had stayed the operation of several sections of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, under which the FIR against the organisation was registered in December 2021.

Following the declaration by the Vadodara police, the MoC withdrew the anticipatory bail application on a surety that the Vadodara police would serve them a minimum of three-day notice before moving to make any arrest in the future.

On Thursday, as the court of Additional Sessions Judge RT Panchal began hearing the anticipatory bail application filed by two nuns of the MoC in December 2021, the District Government Pleader (DGP) Anil Desai told the court that the police had “put on hold” the investigation in the case and “would not arrest” the applicant until the apex court decides the appeal filed by the Gujarat government in February challenging the HC order.

The Gujarat HC had stayed the operation of Section 3, 4, 4A to 4C, 5, 6 and 6A, of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003.

With the submission made by the DGP, the defence advocate appearing for MoC agreed to withdraw the bail application filed before the court, seeking a surety that the police would not arrest the persons accused in the FIR without prior notice.

Advocate Jahangir Shaikh, appearing for the MoC, told The Indian Express, “The police submitted that they were staying the investigation in the case until the matter is decided by the Supreme Court regarding the operation of the sections of the Act, which have been stayed by the Gujarat HC in August 2021 and the FIR filed by the police under the same sections in December 2021… Technically, the FIR cannot be filed under sections that have already been stayed by the Gujarat HC and the police did not have a choice but to admit it to the court… So, while we agreed to withdraw the application, we told the court to ask the police to submit an undertaking that they will not arrest my clients without informing them in advance and allowing time for a fresh anticipatory bail application. The police submitted the undertaking before the court.”

In an earlier hearing on February 22, the court had directed the defence counsel to ensure that one of the “victims” mentioned in the December 12, 2021 FIR — a Punjabi woman, who allegedly was forced to convert for an interfaith marriage– should be brought before the investigating officers to record her statement.

Accordingly, the woman had filed her statement before the Crime Branch on February 23. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, DS Chauhan said that the woman had maintained in her statement the contents of the affidavit filed before the court earlier in December.

Chauhan told The Indian Express, “She maintained her stand from the affidavit submitted before the court that she had not converted for the marriage and continued to follow her original faith… So, the question of forced conversion does not arise… We have told the court that we will continue the investigation in the case once there is clarity on the operation of the Sections of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, from the Supreme Court. At this moment, we have put the investigation on hold in the case… We have also submitted an undertaking to the court that we will not arrest the accused without notice until the Supreme Court hearing is completed.”

Section 3 of the Act, amended in June 2021, deals with the “prohibition of forcible conversion” and states, “No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any person from one religion to another by use of force or by allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or by getting a person married or by aiding a person to get married nor shall any person abet such conversion”.

The amended Section 4 lays down punishment for violation of Section 3, with imprisonment of up to four years, with section 4A providing for punishment for contravention of provisions of Section 3 in case of marriage by unlawful conversion, with a maximum prison term of seven years.

The court had, in December, directed the police to submit a clarification from the office of the government pleader of the Gujarat HC, regarding the use of the two stayed sections, under which the Vadodara city police on December 12 had booked the administration of the Vadodara Home for Girls of the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Theresa.

The two accused members of MoC had approached the Vadodara court seeking anticipatory bail through an application filed on December 21.

However, the hearing was adjourned multiple times — first owing to the prosecution seeking time to acquire the clarification from the government pleader of the HC and thereafter, as the Desai and Chauhan were also quarantined for Covid-19 successively.

The organisation has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for deliberate and malicious acts to outrage feelings of any class by insulting its religious beliefs (295 A), deliberately uttering words to wound the religious feelings of a person (298) as well as Section 3 and 4 of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act.