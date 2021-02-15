Probe begins into Rs 8.1 lakh fraud on Canara Bank

According to police, manager of Canara Bank Gandhi Ashram branch submitted a complaint to the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime police station on Saturday evening. (File)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell has started a probe after unknown persons committed a fraud of Rs 8.1 lakh on Canara Bank by allegedly interfering with the software of the bank’s automated teller machine (ATM) in Ahmedabad.

“According to the complainant, between September 27 and October 6 in 2020, unknown persons used three credit cards 81 times at the ATM branch to withdraw Rs 8.1 lakh cash,” said a police officer at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

“After bank authorities were flagged for dubious transactions, they initiated a probe in which the transaction records matched with the cash taken out of the ATM. However, there was no record of the bank accounts attached to the three credit cards… there was no record of the accounts through which the cash was withdrawn by credit cards. The bank management suspects that its ATM software has been interfered with and we have lodged a case accordingly,” said a police officer at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

Police have booked a case against unknown persons under IPC sections 120B for conspiracy, 420 for fraud and sections of the Information Technology Amendment Act.