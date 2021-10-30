Gujarat: Probe against 229 cops over grade pay protest

The Gujarat Police has initiated inquiry against 229 police personnel for allegedly “showing indiscipline” during the recent agitation demanding hike in grade pay by families of the staff.

Additionally, a total of 10 FIRs against 27 accused including police personnel and private persons have been lodged in police stations across the state for allegedly trying to instigate the police force.

This comes after the state government on Thursday had announced setting up of a five- member committee to study and respond to the demands of increase in grade pay and formation of police union by the families of police personnel.

Protests had begun across the state from Monday in which several police personnel with or without uniform were also seen taking part.

A statement issued by the office of Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia on Friday night read, “Regarding the recent grade pay agitation, several people had shared fake and misleading posts on social media platforms in an attempt to instigate police personnel and action have been initiated against such elements. The Gujarat DGP has also asked senior police officials to take strict action against such persons.”



“A forum for grievance redressal of police personnel is already existing in all districts. Till now, a total of 298 meetings were organised of the grievance-request redress committee across the state. As per instructions of the DGP, the police commissioners, range inspector generals, superintendents of police and commandants held 163 such meetings with junior police personnel till today. Similarly, police station in charge officers 1689 dialogue events with junior police staff till today across the state,” the release further said.

“The DGP had appealed to the police personnel to not indulge in indiscipline and any private person found doing it will be booked under sections of the police (incitement to disaffection) act and the police force (restriction of rights) act and police personnel doing it will face departmental action. In that regard, a preliminary enquiry has been initiated against 229 police personnel across the state.(sic),” the release added.