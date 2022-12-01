Probe after video of BJP candidate ‘giving saris, cash to voters’ emerges

A video purportedly showing BJP candidate from Danta in Banaskantha, Ladhubhai Chandabhai Parghi, distributing saris and cash to voters surfaced Wednesday following which the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) announced a probe into the incident.

The video surfaced a day after police booked Parghi over another video which shows him promising voters of open sale and availability of liquor in his constituency.

Sources said the latest videos are claimed to be of Tuesday night during Parghi’s campaigning in the constituency.

Confirming the development, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) who is the Returning Officer Danta, S D Varma told The Indian Express, “Primary investigations are underway on the new set of videos after this was brought to the notice by higher authorities.”

Parghi, the candidate on the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat of Danta in Banaskantha, was booked by Danta Police on Tuesday, based on the complaint of Assistant Election Officer and Mamlatdar Harshaben Raval under IPC Section-171 (B) bribery and Section-123 (B) of the Representation of People Act1951 for violation of Model Code of Conduct.

On the recent videos, SDM Danta S D Varma said, “The enquiry will be complete within 24 hours and based on the report appropriate action will be taken.”

In the earlier video, Parghi can be purportedly heard saying during a campaign, “No one will sell liquor in corners anymore….women can sell liquor out in the open in baskets. Vote for me, if I win, I will make sure alcohol is sold in the open without hiding.”

Advertisement

Parghi, a new candidate fielded by BJP, will take on sitting Congress MLA Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi from Danta.

In 2017, Congress’s Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi had won the Danta seat by defeating BJP’s Kodarvi Maljibhai Narayanbhai with a margin of 24,652 votes.