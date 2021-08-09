Ahmedabad: Probe after tanker dumps chemical waste at water-boring facility in Odhav

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has started investigation after several thousand litres of harmful acidic affluent chemical was found being dumped from an unattended tanker to a water body at a water-boring facility plot in Odhav of Ahmedabad.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at DCB police station on Sunday after a police team caught a tanker parked in a suspicious manner inside a water- boring facility in Bhagwatinagar area opposite the Odhav ring road in Ahmedabad on Saturday night. Police said that the unattended tanker was being used to dump thousands of litres of harmful acidic affluent chemical in a gutter pipeline inside the boring facility. Upon testing, it was found that the chemical waste was being dumped illegally without treating them at a plant, said the police.

“A police team had found the tanker parked in a suspicious manner after which teams of Gujarat Pollution Control Board were apprised about the incident. We also detained the driver of the tanker and the vehicle was then impounded and brought to the office of Special Operations Group. Upon testing, the chemical waste was found to have acidic affluent content on the pH test which posed harm to living beings including animals,” said Bhagyadeep Mahesh Kumar, head constable, DCB, in his complaint.

Police have booked unknown persons under IPC sections 284, 278.