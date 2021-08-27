Probe after panchayat member in Bharuch complains of forging documents to ‘evict’ him

A probe has begun after a member of the Bharuch District Panchayat from Palej filed a complaint alleging criminal conspiracy and forgery to evict him from his Palej District Panchayat seat in 2012 by proving three biological children through forged documents. The accused in the case, Salim Nizam Pathan, had allegedly lost the polls to the complainant Salim Rehman Pathan.

According to the FIR filed at Raopura police station in Vadodara, Bharuch Taluka Development Officer disqualified Salim Rehman from his seat won in the 2010 local body polls, in January 2012, based on the complaint under the two-child policy rules filed by Salim Nizam.

“The accused allegedly forged the birth certificate and other documents of Salim Rehman’s nephew Moinuddin Rahim Pathan, born in March 2010, to prove that he was the biological son of the complainant. The accused acquired fake birth certificates, as well as forged the documents of the private hospital in Vadodara… The accused also extracted a forged birth certificate of Moin Pathan from the Birth Registration office of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) located at Badamdibaug. The accused then presented the documents to the TDO and sought disqualification of the complainant,” the FIR states.

The accused, allegedly, also forged the records of the child’s vaccinations. The complainant had approached the Gujarat High Court, which in 2019, dismissed the petition as the term of the District Panchayat had completed. In November 2020, the complainant approached Bharuch TDO to withdraw the disqualification and the order was reversed.

In the local body polls held in February 2021, the complainant won the seat again as a Bhartiya Janta Party candidate but his election was challenged again on the same ground. However, the complainant approached the Gujarat HC again and then the Raopura police station. In-charge inspector of Raopura police station, JK Makwana, said, “The case has been filed in Vadodara because the accused had presented a fake certificate of the VMC. We are investigating if more people are involved in the conspiracy, especially officials of the VMC’s birth registration office and the hospital. ”